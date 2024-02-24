Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Berardi made a name for himself with supporters thanks to a taste for the physical side of the game and an unflinching commitment to win the ball. He spent seven years with Leeds, making 157 appearances, and was called upon 22 times by Marcelo Bielsa during the Championship title win of 2020. A serious knee injury disrupted the final stages of his time at Elland Road, but he did play twice in the Premier League before an emotional departure in the summer of 2021.

Berardi, who has since retired from playing and taken his first steps towards a coaching career, now writes a column for The Square Ball fanzine. His latest effort, on sale now, recognises the sacrifice Leeds fans make to follow their team on the road, which is particularly appropriate this week at the end of a mammoth travel schedule.

The Whites faced Bristol City away on a Friday night, Plymouth Argyle away on a Tuesday, Swansea City away on a Tuesday and Plymouth once more, away, on the following Saturday - at 12.30pm no less. Making the journey to all four was a Hurculean effort and yet some can boast that they were there to see Leeds go unbeaten through that stretch.

MATCH GOER - Gaetano Berardi has revealed his plans to attend a Leeds United match in the away end. Pic: Stu Forster/Getty Images

"The Championship is a tough and long league," said Berardi. "It’s not easy to manage so many, many games, for the fans too. Travelling for miles on the weekends and in the middle of the week, it’s a big effort. It’s impressive how Leeds fans sell out everywhere. I really loved to play away from home with so many supporters, that’s why an away win has a very big value."

Berardi is in the process of trying to join the away support and hopes to be among their number soon. "I’m trying to organise a trip to watch a Leeds away game," he said. "It’s difficult to find the right day to fly with my plans, but I’m trying for sure. Let’s see what happens in the next few weeks."