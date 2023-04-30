Leeds United create league history with new awful record via frailties in Bournemouth defeat

Javi Gracia’s side fell to a 4-1 reverse in the clash at the Vitality Stadium meaning that they have now conceded 23 league goals for the month of April. That is a new Premier League record, surpassing the previous worst of 20, also set up Leeds.

April began with a 4-1 defeat at Arsenal which was followed by a 2-1 victory at home to Nottingham Forest. But Leeds were then smashed 5-1 by Crystal Palace at Elland Road and then 6-1 by visiting Liverpool before suffering a 2-1 reverse at Fulham. Leicester City then left Elland Road with a 1-1 draw before the month ended with Sunday’s 4-1 loss at Bournemouth.