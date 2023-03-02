The 1991/92 season was the second in succession that boasted a pair of Whites wins over the Blues. Fans of a certain vintage will point out that dominance over the men from Stamford Bridge was not a strange new concept, for the 12 meetings of the clubs that fell between February 1973 and November 1983 contained zero defeats. There was a six-game winning streak for Leeds that kept the bragging rights at Elland Road for three seasons.

But this has been a very different era, for both clubs. Leeds are still very much in the underdog bracket since their 2020 promotion, particularly in light of two consecutive campaigns that have become tense, fraught relegation battles. Chelsea might have left the Roman Abramovich days but even under new ownership, free spending has remained their modus operandi, with £500m splashed in the last two transfer windows.

The Premier League table suggests though, as it has in the past for other clubs and owners, that money cannot buy you instant success. The Blues sit 10th on 31 points, 26 behind leaders Arsenal and just nine ahead of 17th-placed Leeds.

There are some very good players at Stamford Bridge, managed by a very good coach in Graham Potter, and with one win in 11 games they find themselves in a right old mess. Riding a six-match winless streak, in which they scored a solitary goal, into a clash with historic rivals Leeds is less than ideal, to say the least.

And although, with Potter's experience, nous and the players available to him, you might still consider the hosts favourites for Saturday's game, Leeds and Javi Gracia must be champing at the bit. A wounded animal is dangerous but it's also vulnerable. The Whites know all too well what it's like to kick off in front of a crowd that is certain to turn if the first goal goes in the wrong net, or if the initial performance does not match the requirements.

They, like Chelsea, have heard discontent from the stands. The Chelsea board having to brief the media that they remain behind Potter is exactly what Elland Road chiefs felt necessary earlier in the season with Jesse Marsch under pressure. Situations like these rest so precariously atop a tightrope and a single mistake is all it can take to tip the whole lot into turmoil.

Chelsea will not get a second chance to make a first impression on Saturday, in what is a battle of blunt instruments. The Whites themselves boast just a single goal in four outings, they struggled to create chances in the win over Southampton and failed to finish any of the chances they created in defeat at Fulham,

HALF DONE - Leeds United beat Chelsea 3-0 at Elland Road to pile pressure on Thomas Tuchel and a double over the Blues would leave Graham Potter's job on the line. Pic: Getty

What they have, though, is a little momentum thanks to a managerial change that has galvanised supporters and that long, long awaited victory over the Saints at Elland Road.

And they have the knowledge that the first goal could bring the house down upon Potter and his team, turning Stamford Bridge into a cauldron, the heat of which won't touch them. All it might take is to keep the game scoreless long enough for grumbles to turn into frustration.

Gracia has talked of compactness since his arrival and the team have practised what he's preached, forming up solid ranks, making themselves difficult to play through centrally while better protecting themselves from big switches. Going up against a team of Chelsea's quality that defensive sturdiness will remain key and throwing caution entirely to the wind is not an option, not when a point could prove vital come the end of the season. It's not a no-lose situation, not really.

But Leeds only have to cast their minds back to the way they started against this opposition at Elland Road, bludgeoning the Blues into blunders that in turn led to a famous and, sadly since, rare win. A similarly aggressive start could turn up the simmering anger in the home stands and further lower heads in a team that knows it is underperforming. That Elland Road victory turned up the pressure on Thomas Tuchel, who soon found himself out of work. A second managerial change of the season does not feel like a stretch, should Leeds repeat the feat at Stamford Bridge.

The problem for the Whites, of course, is their own area of doubt - the final third. Rodrigo's absence leaves Leeds without an in-form, clinical and confident attacker. Patrick Bamford, Willy Gnonto, Jack Harrison and Crysencio Summerville have all produced terrific finishes previously but right now they're snatching at moments that come their way. Georginio Rutter, of course, was desperately unlucky at Fulham but he's yet to prove he can be relied upon for consistent goals. And two of Gracia's midfield three at Fulham got in amongst it up top and lacked the necessary quality to find the net. There simply isn't a Pablo Hernandez in this squad who can put goals on a plate for others and chip in with sublime finishes himself.

Given the hectic brand of football on display prior to Gracia's arrival, it's easy to wonder if composure has been thrown out with the bath water and needs to be coaxed back into the play. Unless Chelsea really crumble, chances could come at a premium and decision making in and around the box will have to be better than it has been.

The encouraging thing for Leeds is that Gracia's use of width and the license for players to get to the byline has been creating danger. It created a winner against Southampton and should have led to goals at Craven Cottage.

No one in the away end will care how the ball ends up in the net, how pretty a move precedes it or whose boot it comes from, someone just needs to take it upon themselves to be the hero, like Junior Firpo did at Elland Road.