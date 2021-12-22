The Spanish international defender tested positive for Covid-19 and missed Saturday's home game against Arsenal, a 4-1 defeat, and was set for a 10-day isolation period before the government announced changes to quarantine requirements.

On Wednesday morning national guidance was changed to allow the possibility of earlier release from self-isolation, after just seven days, if a pair of negative lateral flow tests are returned 24 hours apart on the sixth and seventh days.

The latest Llorente could have tested positive was Saturday, meaning his isolation would be over by Boxing Day if he twice tests negative. His participation at Anfield would still be subject to the condition he finds himself in after a week away from training and whether or not Marcelo Bielsa is prepared to put him straight back into action against the title contenders.

When Jack Harrison returned from a period of isolation following a positive test, Bielsa did not start the winger at West Ham United but introduced him at the interval.

"Harrison would be in condition to play with the protocols," said the head coach before the clash with the Hammers.

"Just because the rules say he can does not mean he will be ready to play.”

Four Liverpool players could also leave isolation in time to feature against Leeds at Anfield.

RULE CHANGE - The government's alteration of isolation rules means Diego Llorente could be available for Leeds United's trip to Liverpool on Boxing Day. Pic: Getty

Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, Thiago, and Curtis Jones are all currently isolating after testing positive for coronavirus last week. The Reds quartet are four of 90 new covid cases announced by the Premier League on Monday as the Omicron variant takes hold across the UK.

Though determined that the Christmas fixtures should not be disrupted by the infections, the Premier League has installed emergency measures which require two PCR tests per week and a daily lateral flow test for all players and staff.

Like Llorente, Thiago could be released from isolation at midnight on Christmas day. Van Dijk, Fabinho and Jones all tested positive on December 16 however, meaning that the trio could be eligible to leave quarantine on December 23.

Liverpool assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders has made it clear that, in all cases, players returning to action following coronavirus infection will be cautiously managed.

“This virus is really unpredictable, so we have to look at it case by case and player by player,” Lijnders said.