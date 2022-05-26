But the head coach believes the club already has people in place who can help unlock Elland Road’s potential.

Marsch was due to meet with Victor Orta on Tuesday for discussions on the summer recruitment and squad building for the 2022/23 Premier League season. That, and some respite from the tension and pressure of a relegation battle the Whites ultimately won, were on his agenda this week ahead of a summer that will, inevitably, bring change.

“We all need to take a little break; we’ve earned it,” he said.

“It’s been a stressful time but we’re going to have a meeting in the next couple of days and we’re going to talk about how to build this roster and continue to build this club in a way that we want to represent moving forward.

“I think there’s still so much potential and teams always change, that’s a fact, but from the academy all the way up, we need to focus on the infrastructure and maximise the potential of what we can become every day. Now we have an opportunity to do that.”

He added: “It’s almost been a BAND-AID project, more than it has been a project about style of play and identity and developing an academy,” he said.

“There’s so much to do. I think we’ve started the process and invested in each other and what we have from a resource and people perspective but I think we’re just scratching the surface of the potential of what we want to become.

“There’s a lot to do, it’s almost everything but I am so thankful to work with the people I work with every day and I know that, regardless of the outcome, that we have a big future because of the people involved, that’s from a player perspective, worker perspective and support staff, everything.”

