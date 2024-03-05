Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

When the Jimmy Savile song was aired early on at Plymouth Argyle in the recent Championship fixture, by home fans positioned nearest to the visiting support, an audible wave of laughter rippled around the rest of the stadium. Grown adults, barely settled in their seats, launching giddily into a song about a man who raped children. Making light of the abuse of countless, the ruin of young lives, in the name of 'banter' and point-scoring. A match is rarely very old before you hear it, others have got stuck in earlier than the Plymouth fans did, but hear it you almost certainly will. Everyone does it when they come to Elland Road. And it's grim. The response from Leeds fans is, inevitably, just as grim, and just as consistent. Two wrongs do not make a right. But you can say with certainty that if the man's name was not uttered by the opposition, then it would not be uttered at all.

Last week when, as part of their action plan in the wake of last season's depressing homophobic chanting episode, Leeds rightly put out a statement about the 'Chelsea rent boy' song, some of the responses asked for the whereabouts of the statement on the Savile chant. Whatabouttery? Yes. In that instance it was. Likewise when tragedy chanting warnings are dished out. But there has to come a time for Leeds fans' protests to be taken seriously on this matter. There has to be a conversation on how football rids itself of songs about a predator so prolific his crimes were investigated across 28 police forces, making it likely that his victims could well be sitting in any of the stadiums visited by Leeds United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's a conversation that very few seem to want to have any public part of, right now. Late last year the YEP contacted several charities who work with victims of sexual abuse and child abuse, at local and national level, and none would offer comment on the record. Perhaps football's tribal nature and the social media backlash from those desperate to preserve their right to sing vile nonsense makes this a fight not worth starting, for under-funded or under-staffed non profit organisations. The EFL gave no official comment either, besides to say it was a chant they were looking at alongside, but not as part of, their efforts to stamp out tragedy chanting.

GRIM ISSUE - A game does not go by at Leeds United's Elland Road stadium without the sound of opposition fans singing about Jimmy Savile. Pic: George Wood/Getty Images

What Savile wrought on his many victims was a widespread national tragedy. Speaking in 2015 after a Daily Mail columnist used Savile's name in a political piece, Gabrielle Shaw, CEO of the National Association for People Abuse in Childhood warned: “What may seem to one person to be a throwaway, joke comment, can act as a real trigger to survivors and not just people abused by Jimmy Savile. It could hit them with the force of a physical blow and it brings it all back again…it’s tasteless and insensitive at best but it could do real damage. I do feel for the survivors who could be affected by this.”