Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl
Police name teenager who was stabbed to death on her way to school
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
BBC introduces new rules for flagship presenters after Lineker row

Leeds United contracts: When all 40 first-team deals expire, including exiled loan stars

A look at when each of the Leeds United first-team contracts expire, including the players who are currently out on loan.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 28th Sep 2023, 18:30 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 18:41 BST

Leeds United have built a strong squad this season, but when do the contracts of their current squad members expire? It was a busy summer window for the Whites, who spent many of the early weeks of the window focusing on outgoings, with a number of high earners wanting exits, while Leeds also had to balance the books following relegation.

The exits caused a delay in incomings, but they did eventually arrive, with Farke and the club’s recruitment team securing a number of signings late in the window. Ahead of January, we have rounded up all the contract expiry dates for the players currently on the books at Elland Road, including those who are out on loan, who are at the end of this list.

Contract expires: 2026

1. Illan Meslier

Contract expires: 2026

Photo Sales
Contract expires: 2025

2. Kristoffer Klaesson

Contract expires: 2025

Photo Sales
Contract expires: 2026

3. Karl Darlow

Contract expires: 2026

Photo Sales
Contract expires: 2027

4. Pascal Struijk

Contract expires: 2027

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsElland Road