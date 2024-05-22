Leeds United contracts: Every player's current deal and expiry date as key men move into focus

Will Jackson
By Will Jackson
Published 22nd May 2024, 16:00 BST

As a pivotal summer approaches, the Yorkshire Evening Post takes a look at the contract situation at Elland Road

Leeds United look set to say farewell to a handful of players coming to the end of their contracts with the club this summer. The likes of Luke Ayling, Ian Poveda and Cody Drameh already seem to have played their last game for the Whites, while decisions must be made when it comes to several other players entering the final few weeks of their current deals.

However, It won’t too be long until the club start to consider the positions of those who are out of contract next year with an eye to potentially securing their respective futures at Elland Road. With that in mind, here’s a look at the current contract status of every Leeds player, including those who have been out on loan this season.

Contract runs until: June 30 2024

1. Liam Cooper

Contract runs until: June 30 2024

Contract runs until: June 30 2024

2. Sam Byram

Contract runs until: June 30 2024 Photo: Matt McNulty

Contract runs until: June 30 2024

3. Jamie Shackleton

Contract runs until: June 30 2024

Contract runs until: June 30 2024

4. Luke Ayling

Contract runs until: June 30 2024

Contract runs until: June 30 2024. Koch will be joining Eintracht Frankfurt permanently when his Leeds contract expires this summer.

5. Robin Koch

5. Robin Koch

Contract runs until: June 30 2024. Koch will be joining Eintracht Frankfurt permanently when his Leeds contract expires this summer.

Contract runs until: June 30 2024

6. Cody Drameh

Contract runs until: June 30 2024

