Leeds United look set to say farewell to a handful of players coming to the end of their contracts with the club this summer. The likes of Luke Ayling, Ian Poveda and Cody Drameh already seem to have played their last game for the Whites, while decisions must be made when it comes to several other players entering the final few weeks of their current deals.
However, It won’t too be long until the club start to consider the positions of those who are out of contract next year with an eye to potentially securing their respective futures at Elland Road. With that in mind, here’s a look at the current contract status of every Leeds player, including those who have been out on loan this season.