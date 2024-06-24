Leeds United contract talks to accelerate in coming days as 27-year Elland Road association enters final week
and live on Freeview channel 276
Leeds have tendered a contract offer to the Scotland international, who is yet to accept a deal to remain at the club for an eleventh consecutive season or move on to pastures new.
Alongside the Tartan Army, Cooper was eliminated from the European Championships by a 100th minute Kevin Csoboth winner during their final Group A match against Hungary on Sunday night, without having played a minute of football at the summer tournament.
With international commitments now in the rear-view mirror, attentions can return to Cooper's club future which could yet have ramifications on the summer business Leeds conduct. There is a possibility the club lose their skipper, Joe Rodon and Charlie Cresswell in one fell swoop, which would necessitate incomings at centre-back.
Following Scotland's Euros exit, Cooper is now expected to spend some away from the pitch but contract renegotiations will not be far from the player's mind. Progress on his next move will need to be made before the week is done, at which point he will be without a club for the first time in a decade if he does not take a decision on Leeds' offer.
The precise terms of Leeds' bid to keep Cooper at Elland Road are unknown, although the Whites are unlikely to offer an extension longer than 12 months at this stage of the 32-year-old's career. Daniel Farke started the United captain just seven times in the Championship last season.
Cooper is likely to be the subject of offers and approaches from clubs in the EFL, as well as abroad on the back of last summer's interest from Saudi Arabia, which the Leeds skipper turned down.
Movement can be expected on his future this week, and that of out-of-contract teammate Jamie Shackleton, who has also been given the chance to remain a United player but is yet to indicate whether he will do so.
The 24-year-old first joined Leeds at the age of seven, before signing schoolboy forms at nine years old and has been with the club ever since. Combined, he and Cooper have 27 years of United experience between them.
There is also the possibility either player remains in renegotiations beyond June 30 and upon agreeing fresh terms, re-joins the group for pre-season at a later date. Cooper, in particular, would have been scheduled to report back later than the initial tranche of returnees given his involvement with Scotland this summer.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.