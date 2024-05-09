Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United are in the process of renewing contracts of high-potential young players at Elland Road following the conclusion of the young Whites’ 2023/24 campaign.

A further handful of Leeds United youngsters are set to be offered new contracts following the news of goalkeeper Darryl Ombang’s extension on Wednesday afternoon.

The 18-year-old stopper put pen to paper on a new two-year deal at Elland Road as United’s Under-21 group takes shape for the 2024/25 campaign.

The YEP understands one of the club’s highly-regarded young midfielders and a young attacker have been offered new contracts by the club with official news on their extensions to come in the following days.

Leeds’ U21s finished this season outside the new-look Premier League 2 play-off round, in which the top 16 sides of the 26-team league enter into a knockout phase.

Scott Gardner’s Under-21 crop has been bolstered largely by members of the Under-18 squad this term, with several of those youngsters set to be offered professional terms as well.

This year’s U18 group are on the verge of making history with the club as they prepare to take on Manchester City in the FA Youth Cup Final this Friday. Leeds are two-time winners of the prestigious competition, last crowned champions in 1997 after their first triumph four years earlier.

Leeds have recruited well for the youth teams in recent seasons, particularly north of the border but also locally. The club’s recruitment of young players for the U21 and U18 squads is set to continue this summer.

United’s retained list is likely to be released following the play-off semi-final or final, depending on which stage the first-team reaches. Contract negotiations for senior players will most probably take place once the division Leeds are playing in next season has been determined, ahead of what should prove to be a busy summer, regardless of the team’s outcome in the play-offs.