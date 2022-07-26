Michael Skubala is being considered as Leeds United’s new Under-21 manager following a lengthy interview process in which several candidates were considered for the post.

Director of football Victor Orta has narrowed his pool of applicants with the vastly experienced futsal coach a strong contender to lead United’s youngsters for the upcoming season.

Last season, first-team coach Mark Jackson led the side before being promoted to Jesse Marsch’s backroom team upon the American’s arrival.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former England Futsal boss Mike Skubala is a strong contender to take charge of Leeds United's Under-21 side this season (Photo by Jordan Mansfield - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

In his place, loans manager Andrew Taylor stepped in, however the former Middlesbrough and Cardiff City defender has returned to his previous role this summer.

An official appointment is expected this week ahead of next Friday’s Premier League 2 Division 2 kick-off.

Over the past 12 months, Skubala has been stationed at St George’s Park – the base for England’s national sides of all age groups – working with Youth Development Phase and Professional Development Phase sides at Under-18 level.

Previously, Skubala has been instrumental in developing the FA’s England Futsal strategy and is a published author having written ‘Developing the Modern Footballer through Futsal’.

He has worked as a technical performance and development consultant on a freelance basis, but also with UEFA in a more official capacity, as well as leading the England Futsal team for five years between 2016 and 2021.

Prior to his role at the spear-tip of England Futsal, Skubala worked with the Under-21 iteration for six years and arrives at Thorp Arch with a raft of technical and player development experience.