Leeds United ‘considering’ attacker approach and declare stance on winger

Leeds United take on Everton at home tonight in the Premier League.

The Whites will be looking to bounce back from their 1-0 away loss against Brighton and Hove Albion last time out.

Jesse Marsch’s side have only been beaten once in their opening four games this term.

Here is a look at the latest news coming out of the club...

Attacker move?

Leeds are reportedly weighing up a late move for Rangers winger Ryan Kent.

The former Liverpool man only has a year left on his contract at Ibrox and has been a hit with the Glasgow side over recent seasons.

As per a report by the Daily Mail, the Whites are ‘considering’ an approach for him at the moment.

James latest

Marsch apparently wants to keep Dan James at Elland Road in this transfer window.

The Wales international is being linked with a move away with Tottenham Hotspur and Everton mentioned as potential destinations.

However, according to The Mirror, his current club will ‘reject’ any interest in him and intend to retain his services beyond the deadline.

He joined the club in January 2021 from Manchester United and has since scored twice.

Former player handed deal

Former Leeds defender Tom Lees has been handed a new contract by Huddersfield Town.

The centre-back was on the books of the Whites from 1999 to 2014 and played 135 games in all competitions.