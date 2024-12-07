Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has brought Ethan Ampadu back into the fold for this afternoon's Championship clash with Derby County.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Leeds skipper has been out for the past two months with a knee injury but returns to the matchday squad on the substitutes bench for the visit of the Rams.

Despite admitting during midweek that Junior Firpo would be subject to a late decision after picking up a foot knock in training, Farke has also included the Dominican Republic defender in his squad today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Japanese midfielder Ao Tanaka and AFC Bournemouth loanee Joe Rothwell remain in central midfield with Ampadu likely to be eased back into the fray after such a lengthy period sidelined.

Brenden Aaronson retains his place after calls for rotation in the No. 10 position, while Joel Piroe starts in attack.

Out wide, Farke has gone with Dan James and Manor Solomon.

Derby, meanwhile, are without Ebou Adams through suspension. Leeds duo Willy Gnonto and Joe Rodon - only one of whom starts - are at risk of missing next week's fixture against Middlesbrough if they pick up a yellow card in today's match.

Leeds XI: Meslier, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk (c), Firpo, Tanaka, Rothwell, Solomon, James, Aaronson, Piroe

Subs: Darlow, Schmidt, Wober, Ampadu, Guilavogui, Ramazani, Gnonto, Joseph, Bamford