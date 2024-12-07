Leeds United confirmed team news vs Derby County gives Whites huge boost in Championship promotion race

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue

Leeds United journalist

Published 7th Dec 2024
placeholder image
Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has brought Ethan Ampadu back into the fold for this afternoon's Championship clash with Derby County.

The Leeds skipper has been out for the past two months with a knee injury but returns to the matchday squad on the substitutes bench for the visit of the Rams.

Despite admitting during midweek that Junior Firpo would be subject to a late decision after picking up a foot knock in training, Farke has also included the Dominican Republic defender in his squad today.

Japanese midfielder Ao Tanaka and AFC Bournemouth loanee Joe Rothwell remain in central midfield with Ampadu likely to be eased back into the fray after such a lengthy period sidelined.

Brenden Aaronson retains his place after calls for rotation in the No. 10 position, while Joel Piroe starts in attack.

Out wide, Farke has gone with Dan James and Manor Solomon.

Derby, meanwhile, are without Ebou Adams through suspension. Leeds duo Willy Gnonto and Joe Rodon - only one of whom starts - are at risk of missing next week's fixture against Middlesbrough if they pick up a yellow card in today's match.

Leeds XI: Meslier, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk (c), Firpo, Tanaka, Rothwell, Solomon, James, Aaronson, Piroe

Subs: Darlow, Schmidt, Wober, Ampadu, Guilavogui, Ramazani, Gnonto, Joseph, Bamford

