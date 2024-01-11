The 19-year-old has featured predominantly for Leeds' Under-21 side this season but remains highly sought-after within the Football League and has agreed to join up with former England U20 boss Ian Foster at Home Park. Gyabi and Foster have worked together previously, as recently as last summer at the FIFA Under-20 World Cup in Argentina, where the Leeds midfielder was a late addition to Foster's squad after Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka did not travel.

Foster has replaced Steven Schumacher on the south coast after the latter agreed to take up the vacant managerial post at Stoke City. Schumacher has taken Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee Luke Cundle with him to the bet365 Stadium, while Plymouth loanee Finn Azaz has agreed a £2.5 million permanent switch to Middlesbrough, leaving Argyle short in midfield.

Gyabi is expected to feature prominently under his former England youth coach given the Pilgrims' lack of options in the middle of the park. Although, he will not be eligible to face Leeds in the FA Cup Fourth Round later this month when Plymouth visit Elland Road for the second time this season.

The £5 million signing from Manchester City remains contracted to Leeds until June 2026. United deem the opportunity to play regularly at Championship level, under a coach with whom Gyabi already has a working relationship, too good to turn down. It is understood there is no purchase option in the six-month loan deal.