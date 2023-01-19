FLEETWOOD, ENGLAND - JULY 30: Charlie Cresswell of Leeds United celebrates with Max Dean after scoring their side's first goal during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Fleetwood Town and Leeds United at Highbury Stadium on July 30, 2021 in Fleetwood, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

The 18-year-old striker departs Elland Road without a senior appearance but is highly-regarded among players and staff at Thorp Arch for his work-rate and talent in the final third. Dean has been a regular for the Under-21s over the past two seasons, playing the vast majority of his football under the stewardship of Mark Jackson who has swooped to sign the Ormskirk-born goal-getter in his first window as MK Dons boss.

Jackson left Elland Road less than a month ago, to take his first steps into senior management, while this move will also provide Dean with his first taste of men’s football.

Leeds United released a statement on Thursday evening which read: “Leeds United forward Max Dean has today joined Sky Bet League One side Milton Keynes Dons in a permanent transfer.

“The 18-year-old, who has been a regular for the Under-21s over the past two seasons, departs the Whites without having made a senior appearance.

“We would like to thank Max for his efforts and outstanding attitude during his time at the club and we wish him the best of luck for the future.”

MK Dons are currently in the relegation zone in England’s third tier, averaging less than a goal per game in their league fixtures. Dean’s acquisition will add hunger and desire to their forward ranks, as well as a player familiar with the style of football Jackson aims to play at stadium:mk.

Dean tweeted the following after his move had been confirmed: “I would like to thank everybody at leeds united the staff, players, and amazing fans with the club all the best for the future.”