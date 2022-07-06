Tyler Roberts has joined London side QPR for the 2022/23 campaign on a season-long loan deal, Leeds United have confirmed.

The Whites attacker has featured 108 times for the club since joining four years ago, managing nine goals after finding it difficult to nail down a consistent starting place under Marcelo Bielsa.

Roberts missed the bulk of Jesse Marsch’s 12 matches in charge towards the end of last season, succumbing to a hamstring injury which required surgery during the American’s first game at the helm, which kept him sidelined until the final day of 2021/22 when he was an unused substitute.

Tyler Roberts has joined QPR on a season-long loan (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

There is understood to an option for Queens Park Rangers to buy Tyler Roberts at the end of the season, however that may only be triggered if the Loftus Road club are promoted to the Premier League.

With the arrival of Brenden Aaronson, coupled with Leeds’ ongoing pursuit of another centre-forward and Joe Gelhardt’s emergence, United sought to move Roberts out on loan if an appropriate offer arose this summer.

The Welsh international joins Michael Beale’s QPR squad who will look to build on last season’s 11th place finish.

Roberts’ Elland Road contract runs until June 2024 after extending his deal with the Whites last summer.

In a statement released by Leeds United, director of football Victor Orta said: “We all want to wish Tyler Roberts well at Queens Park Rangers for next season.