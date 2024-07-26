Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United have confirmed record-breaking sales figures following their release of the club's new away kit for the upcoming 2024/25 Championship season.

The Whites confirmed via a statement on Friday evening that a record-breaking 15,000 shirts were sold in the first 24 hours since the popular kit's release earlier this week.

Compared to previous Leeds shirt sales, the 1974-inspired kit is said to have smashed previous sales numbers with the yellow colour scheme resonating well with supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Inspired by the shirt worn in 1974, the yellow away shirt prominently displays the iconic smiley badge used at the time," a club statement read.

"It also features a distinctive blue tipped button-up collar and the signature adidas 3 stripes in split blue and white across the shoulders.

"The Leeds United first team wore the kit for the first time during Wednesday’s 4-1 victory over Hannover 96 in Germany."

United are expected to don their away shirt for the upcoming season once more in their second behind-closed-doors friendly in Germany this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad