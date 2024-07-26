Leeds United confirm 'record-breaking' shirt sales following away kit release as numbers revealed
The Whites confirmed via a statement on Friday evening that a record-breaking 15,000 shirts were sold in the first 24 hours since the popular kit's release earlier this week.
Compared to previous Leeds shirt sales, the 1974-inspired kit is said to have smashed previous sales numbers with the yellow colour scheme resonating well with supporters.
"Inspired by the shirt worn in 1974, the yellow away shirt prominently displays the iconic smiley badge used at the time," a club statement read.
"It also features a distinctive blue tipped button-up collar and the signature adidas 3 stripes in split blue and white across the shoulders.
"The Leeds United first team wore the kit for the first time during Wednesday’s 4-1 victory over Hannover 96 in Germany."
United are expected to don their away shirt for the upcoming season once more in their second behind-closed-doors friendly in Germany this weekend.
Fans can purchase the sought-after shirt online or in stores, at official retailer JD Sports or the official club shop. Supporters in Norway can buy the yellow strip at official supplier Torshov Sport.
