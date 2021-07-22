Leeds United's Raphinha in the new home shirt. Pic: Getty

The Whites launched the club's 2021/22 home kit on Thursday morning ahead of the upcoming Premier League campaign which kicks off next month.

Fans were given the chance to purchase the new gear and along with it opt for a player on the back of the shirt.

United have listed the updated squad numbers on the official website - though there could yet be more to add with the transfer window currently open.

Raphinha - who quickly became a fan favourite following his late arrival in West Yorkshire last summer - will take up the vacant number 10 shirt left by the departed Gjanni Alioski.

New signing Junior Firpo will wear the number 3 with his first name on the back of his kit according to the club shop.

Rodrigo - as he confirmed upon his return to pre-season - is swapping to his favoured number 19 after Whites hero Pablo Hernandez left Elland Road last month.

Though not initially listed Mateusz Klich remains with the number 43 shirt along with Jamie Shackleton who was also briefly absent and opts for 46.

A number of the club's Under-23s stars have featured and headline player Joe Gelhardt will take the number 30 shirt once again.

United's other senior players all look to have remained with their current number for the new term under Marcelo Bielsa.

Leeds United's 2021/22 squad numbers listed in full:

Meslier - 1. Ayling - 2. Junior - 3. Forshaw - 4. Koch - 5. Cooper - 6. Poveda - 7. Bamford - 9. Raphinha - 10. Roberts - 11. Llorente - 14. Dallas - 15. Costa - 17. Rodrigo - 19. Struijk - 21. Harrison - 22. Phillips - 23. Davis - 24. Caprile - 25. Gelhardt - 30. Klich - 43. Shackleton - 46.