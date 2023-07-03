The Whites, who are set to appoint Daniel Farke as head coach and await the EFL’s green light for the 49ers Enterprises’ takeover, will kick-off their summer friendly schedule in Norway on July 12 when they face bitter rivals Manchester United. Tickets for the game, at Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo, have already sold out.

Leeds will then ‘host' Ligue 1 side AS Monaco at the LNER Community Stadium in York on Saturday July 22 with a 4pm kick-off. Last season Monaco finished sixth in Ligue 1, 20 points behind champions PSG.

The two sides last met at Elland Road in December 2022 during the World Cup break, with the visitors taking a 4-2 victory. Both Robin Koch and Joe Gelhardt hit the net for Leeds, but two goals from Breel Embolo, a back post effort from Gelson Martins and Ismail Jakobs’ left-foot finish took the game away from the hosts. The damage was done in a seven-minute second half spell that saw the French side score three of their four goals.

Leeds’ pre-season will also take in a trip north of the border to face Scottish Premiership side Heart of Midlothian on Sunday July 30 at 3pm. The Whites have met Hearts a number of times in friendly competition, winning 4-0 in a 1929 meeting, going down 4-2 at Elland Road in 1954 and drawing 0-0 in August 1983. The sides meet again at Tynecastle Park this summer, seven days before the Championship season commences at Elland Road against Cardiff City.

A friendly against Glasgow Rangers was in the works for this summer but will not be taking place. Leeds are, however, expected to hold a pair of behind-closed-doors games as a new-look side prepare for the 2023/24 promotion bid under the soon-to-be-announced Farke.