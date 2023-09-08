Leeds United have sent youngster Jack Jenkins out on loan to National League North side Scunthorpe United.

The former EFL club, who were relegated from League Two in 2022 and then fell out of the National League last season, are flying high in their new division with five wins and two draws from their opening eight matches.

Jenkins saw a loan move to York City fall through late on in the summer window but now links up with the Iron and is available for a debut this weekend when Scunthorpe host Buxton at Glanford Park. He joins fellow Thorp Arch academy graduate Tyler Denton at Scunthorpe.

The 21-year old has started two of Leeds Under 21s’ four Premier League 2 outings so far this season after spending the previous campaign out on loan with Salford City. That spell yielded just four League Two appearances and a pair of FA Cup ties. His solitary goal came in the EFL Trophy in a win over Liverpool Under 21s.

The midfielder made the bench nine times in the Premier League during the 2021/22 season but has found a senior breakthrough beyond him. To date Jenkins has played for the senior side just once, in an FA Cup defeat at Crawley Town during Marcelo Bielsa’s tenure.