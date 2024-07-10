Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United have now confirmed new contracts for six of their academy stars.

Leeds United have confirmed their third youth-level contract signing of the day, with Dan Toulson putting pen to paper on a one-year deal - his first in professional football.

Toulson’s contract is the latest in a raft of new academy deals announced by Leeds over the past two days, with the youngster becoming the sixth player from either the Under-21s or Under-18s to commit his future to the club. Having completed his two-year scholarship in West Yorkshire, the 18-year-old has now signed professional terms for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The versatile teenager was almost ever-present for Leeds Under-18s last season, playing 55 times including every minute of the FA Youth Cup run that saw Rob Etherington’s side reach the final, eventually losing to Manchester City. Promotions to the Under-21s were not uncommon and in the upcoming 12 months, Toulson will want to build on his seven Premier League 2 appearances.

A club statement read: “Leeds United are pleased to announce Dan Toulson has signed his first professional contract with the club. The 18-year-old has penned a one-year deal, which will see him continue his development at Thorp Arch until 2025.

“A versatile defensive option, Toulson featured as a holding midfielder, centre-half and left back across last season, starring for both the Whites’ Under-18s and Under-21s sides. Playing every minute of our FA Youth Cup journey in the previous campaign, Toulson proudly led his team mates out at the Etihad Stadium, as they reached the final of the prestigious competition.

“Everyone at Elland Road would like to congratulate Dan on signing professional terms with the club and we look forward to seeing his development over the coming seasons.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad