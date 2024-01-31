Jenkins made one senior appearance for Leeds, away to Crawley Town in the FA Cup Third Round under Marcelo Bielsa, and predominantly featured for the club's Under-21 side over the past couple of seasons.

The 22-year-old spent the first half of the 2023/24 campaign on loan at National League North side Scunthorpe United, but ended his time with the Iron earlier this month following the conclusion of his temporary deal at Glanford Park.

A club statement on Wednesday, January 31 read: "Jenkins is a product of the academy at Thorp Arch and became a regular throughout the age groups, before going on to make his first team debut for the Whites in January 2021. "Everyone at Leeds United would like to wish Jack well at Halifax Town and throughout the rest of his career."

Halifax are currently tenth in the fifth tier of English football, one step above Scunthorpe, and one below League Two. The Shaymen are in the hunt for a spot in the end-of-season play-offs, trailing 7th place Aldershot Town by four points.