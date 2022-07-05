Leeds United have confirmed five new professional deals for teenagers currently at the club’s Thorp Arch academy.

Luca Thomas, Harvey Sutcliffe, Cuba Diboe and Keenan Carole have all agreed two-year deals with United, whilst goalkeeper Will Brook has signed a one-year contract at Elland Road.

Leeds United youngster Luca Thomas signs professional terms with the club: July 5, 2022 (Credit: Leeds United)

Sutcliffe and Carole featured occasionally for the Under-23 side last season as a raft of injuries to first-team players and more experienced youngsters provided opportunities for the full-back and winger, respectively.

Striker Luca Thomas netted 15 times in 17 appearances during Leeds’ Under-18 Premier League North campaign last term, while Cuba Diboe arrived from Liverpool the season before last, scoring once last season for the same Under-18 side.

It is expected all five players will feature for the Under-21 side in some capacity this season as the young Whites compete on three fronts: Premier League 2, Papa John’s Trophy and Premier League Cup.

17-year-old Keenan Carole is son of former United player Sebastien, who featured 46 times in the league between 2006 and 2008.

Leeds United have congratulated each of the teenagers in a statement released this afternoon.

The young quintet follow former Manchester City teen Darko Gyabi in committing their future to the Elland Road club after the 18-year-old signed a four-year contract earlier this week.