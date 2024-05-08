Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 18-year-old stopper has signed fresh terms on a new two-year deal with his pre-existing contract set to expire this summer.

Ombang joined the club ahead of the 2021/22 campaign and has featured predominantly for the Under-18 side in addition to a handful of appearances at Under-21 level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The youngster was sent on loan to Northern Premier League Division One East side Ossett United earlier this season and has since returned to Thorp Arch where his development has continued.

Leeds are expected to announce their retained list for the 2024/25 campaign in the coming weeks with a string of young players’ contracts set to expire, including Keenan Carole, Lewis Bate and Cody Drameh - all of whom are reasonably expected to depart. It is anticipated Ombang’s extension will not be the last Leeds announce before the end of the month.

United released news of Ombang’s stay in a statement on Wednesday afternoon: “On the international front, Ombang has represented England at youth level, making three appearances for the Young Lions' Under-17s team, with his debut coming in a 2-0 victory over Romania away from home.