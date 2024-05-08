Leeds United confirm new two-year contract for goalkeeper as previous deal set to expire
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 18-year-old stopper has signed fresh terms on a new two-year deal with his pre-existing contract set to expire this summer.
Ombang joined the club ahead of the 2021/22 campaign and has featured predominantly for the Under-18 side in addition to a handful of appearances at Under-21 level.
The youngster was sent on loan to Northern Premier League Division One East side Ossett United earlier this season and has since returned to Thorp Arch where his development has continued.
Leeds are expected to announce their retained list for the 2024/25 campaign in the coming weeks with a string of young players’ contracts set to expire, including Keenan Carole, Lewis Bate and Cody Drameh - all of whom are reasonably expected to depart. It is anticipated Ombang’s extension will not be the last Leeds announce before the end of the month.
United released news of Ombang’s stay in a statement on Wednesday afternoon: “On the international front, Ombang has represented England at youth level, making three appearances for the Young Lions' Under-17s team, with his debut coming in a 2-0 victory over Romania away from home.
“Everyone at Leeds United would like to congratulate Darryl on renewing terms with the club and are looking forward to seeing his continued development at Thorp Arch.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.