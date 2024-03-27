The England youth international has been on loan at fellow Championship side Plymouth Argyle since January, earning plaudits for his performances at Home Park. However, his spell on the south coast has been cut short after it was decided the youngster undergo surgery on a groin problem.

It follows news disclosed by Daniel Farke in his pre-Watford press conference that central defender Pascal Struijk is also ruled out for the remainder of the campaign having undergone a similar procedure.

A statement released by Leeds United on Wednesday afternoon read: "Leeds United can confirm Pascal Struijk and Darko Gyabi have undergone groin surgery. Both players will now be out for the remainder of the 2023/24 season, whilst they go through their rehabilitation at Thorp Arch.

"Everyone at the club wishes them well in their recovery and we look forward to them returning to action with the team as soon as they are ready to do so."

Farke hopes to welcome Struijk back into the fold following the conclusion of this season, ready in time for pre-season in July. Gyabi's loan club Plymouth suggest the 20-year-old will be out for six weeks.