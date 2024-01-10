SEND OFF - Leeds United hope to have Luke Ayling at Elland Road on Saturday when they play Preston North End, so he can say farewell to fans after securing a loan move to Middlesbrough. Pic: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

The 32-year-old has played 268 times for the Whites and was among Marcelo Bielsa’s promotion-winning generals, before going on to star in the Premier League as Leeds finished in the top 10. This season under new boss Daniel Farke, Ayling has seen his opportunities to play first team football restricted, with Archie Gray holding down the right-back slot. His contract is due to run out this summer and Leeds did not intend to renew it, so Ayling has opted to accept a loan move to Boro in order to seek match minutes, and the feeling at Elland Road was that they should not stand in his way.

The club confirmed the half-season loan move this evening and sent Ayling on his way with well wishes, along with an invite to Elland Road for the game against Preston North End, in order to let fans say a proper farewell. A statement read: “Joining the Whites from Bristol City in the summer of 2016 for a fee of £500k, Luke, or as he is affectionately known, Bill, would go on to become one of the best ever signings in the club’s history.

"Not only on the pitch, Ayling was also exemplary off the field too, taking part in visits in the heart of the community and named a PFA Champion, whilst stepping up to do media duties, despite having a stammer, even in the toughest of situations. This was highlighted none more so than after defeat at Nottingham Forest in February 2020, where promotion hopes looked to be in the balance.