The 24-year-old spent one full season at Elland Road in which the Whites were relegated to the Championship before sealing a season-long loan move to the Vitality Stadium on deadline day last summer.

Sinisterra became the last of several first-team players to depart on loan, as per exit terms in their Elland Road contracts, following the Whites' relegation.

Leeds released a brief statement on Friday afternoon confirming the attacker's official departure.

United signed the Colombian from Dutch club Feyenoord 18 months ago for a similar fee, understood to be €25 million. Sinisterra scored eight times in 26 appearances for the Whites.

“I’m really happy to make this move. I’m excited to play for Bournemouth for the long term," the attacker told the Cherries' official website.

“I feel really comfortable here and the fans are really nice. When I meet them in the streets, they show the love.