Leeds United confirm Liam Cooper is back in training at Thorp Arch

Leeds United captain Liam Cooper has returned to training at Thorp Arch following a knee injury.

United, who lost Cooper at the start of the month, tweeted out a short video of the 27-year-old back out on the training pitch on Wednesday afternoon.

Cooper underwent knee surgery in Italy after picking up the issue in early December during the Whites 1-0 victory over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Marcelo Bielsa described the problem as an "important injury" after the derby day win with Leeds confirming he was set to be sidelined at least until the New Year.

Cooper though has now returned to training following swift surgery and looks to be on schedule for a return sooner than first thought.

Luke Ayling was also expected to be back out on the turf at United's training ground this week following a knee injury picked up against Nottingham Forest in November, while Stuart Dallas and Gaetano Berardi remain sidelined with foot and hamstring injuries.