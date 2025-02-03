Leeds United have confirmed the sale of young defender Jeremiah Mullen to Scottish Championship club Dunfermline Athletic.

Mullen departs Elland Road without a senior appearance but played an extensive number of games for the club's Under-21 side.

The 20-year-old joins Michael Tidser's Pars in the second tier of Scottish football following a first-half of the season which he spent in the reserve setup at Thorp Arch.

A Scotland U21 international, Mullen previously featured in the Scottish Championship for Inverness Caledonian Thistle last season but his loan move was cut short due to a back injury which necessitated his return to Leeds for treatment.

Mullen joined Leeds from Liverpool's academy in 2020 and has spent the past four-and-a-half years in white.

He signs for a Dunfermline outfit currently eighth in the table, two places above the sole automatic relegation place. Mullen has penned an initial deal until the end of the current season with the option to extend further.

Meanwhile, fellow Leeds U21 youngster Kris Moore is expected to remain at Thorp Arch for the remainder of the season despite a successful trial at Scottish Premiership side St Johnstone. Leeds and St Johnstone are understood to have been in talks over a permanent deal for the versatile defender but terms could not be agreed. Moore's Elland Road contract is due to expire at the end of the season.