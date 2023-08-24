Leeds United have confirmed the signing of Dutch forward Joel Piroe on a four-year contract subject to a work permit and international clearance.

Piroe has left South Wales after two seasons with the Swans, in which he netted 42 league goals and put pen to paper on a long-term deal with Leeds.

The 24-year-old has been one of the Championship’s most sought-after players this summer and with one year remaining on his Swansea deal, Leeds have parted with a fee north of £10 million for the Dutchman’s services.

Piroe takes the vacant No. 7 shirt at Elland Road, last worn by Brenden Aaronson who will spend 2023/24 on loan at 1.FC Union Berlin in the German Bundesliga.

The forward’s arrival follows the signings of Ethan Ampadu, Karl Darlow, Joe Rodon and Sam Byram this summer and bolsters Daniel Farke’s attacking options.

An official Leeds United club statement on Thursday evening read: “Leeds United are delighted to announce the signing of Swansea City striker Joel Piroe, subject to a work permit and international clearance.