Leeds United have announced the death of an ‘inspiring’ six-year-old fan who delighted Daniel Farke and the Whites squad.

The club have released a statement confirming that the youngster, Bob, had passed away from cancer. He came to the attention of the fanbase after Leeds released a heartwarming video of his visit to Thorp Arch to meet his heroes. Bob conducted his own press conference in the media suite, chatted to Daniel James, told Farke that he loved him and met his favourite player Illan Meslier, who he had accompanied onto the pitch at Elland Road for the pre-season game against Valencia. Bob also popped his head back into the media room to greet the local press and suggest a question for Farke.

Leeds will hold a minute of applause in the sixth minute of this Saturday’s Elland Road meeting with Burnley and have asked supporters to pay tribute to the youngster.

A club statement read: “Everyone at Leeds United were truly heartbroken to learn of the passing of young supporter Bob. Whilst bravely fighting against cancer, Bob’s heartwarming smile and infectious laugh was incredibly inspiring, with the six-year-old meeting the club’s first team squad and spending time with his heroes. Bob proudly went out with the team ahead of our pre-season friendly with Valencia CF, accompanying his favourite player Illan Meslier onto the pitch.

“The two would reunite shortly afterwards, when Bob and his family were invited to Thorp Arch for a behind-the-scenes tour. Spending more time with the players and Daniel Farke, Bob’s courage and happiness despite his ongoing battle touched the hearts of everyone connected with the club. We would like to encourage supporters to come together and join in a minute’s applause in the sixth minute of Saturday’s match against Burnley, to celebrate the life of a true inspiration and member of the Leeds United family. RIP Bob, you will always have a place in our hearts.”