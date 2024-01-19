Leeds United midfielder Lewis Bate has sealed a loan move to League Two outfit Milton Keynes Dons for the second half of the 2023/24 campaign.

Bate departs Elland Road on loan for the second time after spending time at League One side Oxford United last term. The ex-Chelsea youngster has featured predominantly for Leeds' Under-21s this season and has not made a senior matchday squad since August.

First-team boss Daniel Farke has sanctioned loan moves for Luke Ayling and fellow U21s midfielder Darko Gyabi already this month, the pair joining Middlesbrough and Plymouth Argyle, respectively. This is in addition to Djed Spence's season-long loan being terminated early.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bate joins up with Mike Williamson's squad in Bedfordshire and will be greeted by a familiar face in ex-Leeds striker Max Dean who sealed a permanent switch to the team currently 7th in League Two last January.

An official club statement read on Friday evening: "The 21-year-old midfielder has made one first team appearance for the Whites this season, coming off the bench in the Carabao Cup victory over Shrewsbury Town at Elland Road.

"He now heads to the Sky Bet League Two club to work under Mike Williamson, with his side currently in a play-off position in the league.