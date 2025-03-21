Leeds United confirm Elland Road matchday plan for Christopher Loftus and Kevin Speight anniversary memorial
Leeds will come together to remember supporters Christopher Loftus and Kevin Speight, affectionately known amongst the fanbase as 'Chris and Kev', at this month's Elland Road fixture versus Swansea City.
The club has confirmed there will be a minute's applause ahead of kick-off before an on-screen tribute on 25 minutes, marking 25 years since the pair were killed whilst supporting the team in Turkey.
Wreaths will be lain at the side of each dugout by the captains of Leeds and Swansea. Club chairman Paraag Marathe will also lay a commemorative wreath at Chris and Kev's plaque outside the East Stand.
Two days ahead of the anniversary on April 3, Leeds players and staff will congregate at Elland Road outside the plaque to pay their respects. A day later on the evening of Friday, April 4, the Loftus and Speight families will host an event at Elland Road in honour of their loved ones, raising money for charitable organisation, The Candlelighters Trust. Donations can be made here.
When Leeds face Luton Town on the anniversary of Chris and Kev's death, the club are hopeful of holding a minute's applause and arranging for black armbands to be worn as a show of respect. Positive initial discussions with the Hatters and relevant bodies have taken place.
