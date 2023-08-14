The winger has secured an immediate return to the Premier League with a move to join Sean Dyche’s side, after a medical was completed on Sunday. Harrison is the latest in a long line of players to leave Elland Road on loan thanks to relegation clauses in their contracts.
Both Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur showed fleeting interest in the 26-year-old this summer, whereas Everton remained keen on him throughout. Aston Villa did make an attempt to hijack the deal on Sunday but Harrison, by that time in the throes of completing the move to Goodison, decided to stick to his guns and become a Toffee.
Harrison made 206 appearances for the Whites having joined initially on loan from Manchester City at the start of the 2018/19 campaign. He was finally made a permanent signing in July 2021 and scored 34 goals in total in his time at Elland Road. He was a key part of Marcelo Bielsa’s promotion winning side and impressed particularly in his first Premier League season.
Leeds have waved goodbye to several players already this summer and the exits are not yet at an end. Tyler Adams, who almost made a move to Chelsea last week, is still expected to attract top level interest. Luis Sinisterra was not available to play at the weekend according to boss Daniel Farke and is thought to have a relegation clause in his deal. Willy Gnonto does not have such a clause but told Farke last week that he did not feel he could travel to Birmingham to play. The manager has insisted that anyone who wants to leave can train on their own and will not form part of his plans.