The winger has secured an immediate return to the Premier League with a move to join Sean Dyche’s side, after a medical was completed on Sunday. Harrison is the latest in a long line of players to leave Elland Road on loan thanks to relegation clauses in their contracts.

Both Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur showed fleeting interest in the 26-year-old this summer, whereas Everton remained keen on him throughout. Aston Villa did make an attempt to hijack the deal on Sunday but Harrison, by that time in the throes of completing the move to Goodison, decided to stick to his guns and become a Toffee.

Harrison made 206 appearances for the Whites having joined initially on loan from Manchester City at the start of the 2018/19 campaign. He was finally made a permanent signing in July 2021 and scored 34 goals in total in his time at Elland Road. He was a key part of Marcelo Bielsa’s promotion winning side and impressed particularly in his first Premier League season.