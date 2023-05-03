Allardyce’s first game in charge will be this weekend’s fixture away to Manchester City, followed by a home tie against the 68-year-old’s former employers Newcastle United.

Leeds’ final away trip of the season sees Allardyce and team go up against another of the veteran manager’s former clubs, West Ham United. It was at Upton Park that the newly-installed boss worked alongside current Leeds chief executive Angus Kinnear, whom he offered his services to following the sacking of Jesse Marsch earlier this season.

Leeds parted company with director of football Victor Orta on Tuesday, before jointly announcing the departure of interim head coach Javi Gracia and his coaching staff, and appointment of Allardyce on Wednesday morning.

Leeds United manager Sam Allardyce (Pic: Leeds United)

"Zigor Aranalde, Mikel Antia and Juan Solla, who joined alongside Gracia, will also leave the club,” a Leeds United statement read. “We thank Javi and his team for their efforts under difficult circumstances.”

A report in The Times claims Allardyce will be paid a salary of £500,000, supplemented by a further £2.5 million should he keep Leeds in the Premier League. Allardyce will, however, be without long-time assistant Sammy Lee as the former Liverpool man is on jury service.

Instead, Karl Robinson, formerly of Oxford United and MK Dons, joins Allardyce’s backroom team as assistant.

The club’s hierarchy view Leeds’ remaining fixtures as four cup finals, and retain hope that the team can avoid dropping back into the Championship after three seasons of Premier League football.

Orta’s exit after close to six years and Allardyce’s arrival on a short-term basis spells the end for the board’s previous project and vision for Leeds. The club are not looking beyond the end of this current season, with full focus on staying in the division by any means necessary.

Leeds’ board of directors hope Allardyce’s experience of similar situations will be enough to steady the ship before this summer’s prospective takeover by minority shareholder 49ers Enterprises, which could be jeopardised by relegation to the second tier.

Allardyce’s last job saw him appointed mid-season by West Bromwich Albion in their attempts to stave off relegation during 2020/21. The Baggies were unable to retain their Premier League status, though, winning just four times in 26 matches under Allardyce, including once during his first 13 games in charge.

Allardyce did however correct Everton’s course during 2017/18, lifting the Toffees from an early season low of 18th place, up to eighth by the end of the campaign, winning ten of his 26 matches at Goodison Park.