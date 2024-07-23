Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United investor Rudy Cline-Thomas has stepped back from his role as vice-chairman to be replaced by Andrew Schwartzberg.

American businessman Schwartzberg is part-owner of NBA franchise Charlotte Hornets and will work alongside the existing boardroom structure at Elland Road which features chairman Paraag Marathe, Australian retail magnate Peter Lowy and chief executive Angus Kinnear.

Fellow investor Eugene Schneur, whose background is in real estate, has also joined the board at Leeds; both he and Schwartzberg are part of the 49ers Enterprises group.

According to The Athletic, outgoing vice-chairman Cline-Thomas remains a significant investor in Leeds and is also a co-owner of Hapoel Tel Aviv in Israel.

“Welcoming Andrew and Gene to the Leeds United board is an exciting moment for the club. They are experts in running successful businesses and will bring unique perspectives on how to run Leeds United.