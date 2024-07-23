Leeds United confirm appointment of new vice-chairman as Elland Road boardroom restructured
American businessman Schwartzberg is part-owner of NBA franchise Charlotte Hornets and will work alongside the existing boardroom structure at Elland Road which features chairman Paraag Marathe, Australian retail magnate Peter Lowy and chief executive Angus Kinnear.
Fellow investor Eugene Schneur, whose background is in real estate, has also joined the board at Leeds; both he and Schwartzberg are part of the 49ers Enterprises group.
According to The Athletic, outgoing vice-chairman Cline-Thomas remains a significant investor in Leeds and is also a co-owner of Hapoel Tel Aviv in Israel.
“Welcoming Andrew and Gene to the Leeds United board is an exciting moment for the club. They are experts in running successful businesses and will bring unique perspectives on how to run Leeds United.
“There is full confidence that they will be valued members of the club and community and provide additional momentum as the journey back to the Premier League continues," a Leeds spokesperson said, per The Athletic.
