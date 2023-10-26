Leeds United have confirmed the appointment of a new chief operating officer at Elland Road as Morrie Eisenberg brings his prior business expertise with Tesla and San Francisco 49ers to West Yorkshire.

Leeds have named American businessman and former 49ers executive Eisenberg as their new COO as plans to modernise and restructure the club off the pitch continue following this summer’s takeover.

Eisenberg arrives with a wealth of management experience, according to a club statement released on Thursday evening, and is said to have played an important role in the operation of NFL franchise San Francisco 49ers’ move to Levi’s Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Formerly Vice President of business operations with the 49ers, Eisenberg’s actively updated LinkedIn account says he remains an ‘operational advisor’ to Paraag Marathe and co in the running of the American Football team. The new Leeds executive has also achieved a Masters of Business Administration (MBA) at the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

“Morrie will be moving to Leeds full-time with his family to assume leadership of the club’s commercial revenue and business operations, including oversight of the supporter experience and our commercial partnerships,” Leeds’ statement read.

“He will also lead longer term strategic initiatives, including the initial stages of our stadium redevelopment plans.

“Morrie has over 20 years of senior commercial leadership experience, including time at Tesla and the San Francisco 49ers, where he ran business operations during the opening of Levi’s Stadium.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eisenberg’s LinkedIn account describes him as: “Accomplished commercial leader with broad experience setting vision and delivering outcomes through business transformation and hypergrowth.

“Big picture thinker who digs into data and applies first principles to shape direction and solve complex problems. Skilled at tuning processes and systems to streamline operations and drive efficiency.

“Servant leader who inspires teams to achieve their full potential.”