Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United have announced another new contract for one of their academy players

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United have announced Rhys Chadwick has signed his first professional deal with the club, after agreeing a two-year contract at Elland Road.

The agreement will keep him in West Yorkshire until 2026 as he aims to continue climbing up the ladder after an impressive year with the club’s Under-18s and Under-21s. He was a key part of Rob Etherington’s side that reached the FA Youth Cup final, as he made six appearances and scored three goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He claimed a brace in a 3-1 win over Liverpool in the quarter-finals before scoring in the 4-3 victory over Millwall in the semi-final. He made 17 appearances in the Under-18 Premier League, before starting the last eight matches of the Under-21s’ Premier League 2 campaign after his impressive displays with the Under-18s.

A club statement confirmed: “Leeds United are pleased to announce Rhys Chadwick has signed his first professional contract with the club. Penning a two-year deal at Elland Road, the 17-year-old will remain with the Whites until 2026 as he continues his development at Thorp Arch. The club would like to congratulate Rhys on signing his first professional contract and we look forward to seeing his development over the coming years.”

The deal comes amid a plethora of new contracts for the club’s academy stars. Reuben Lopata-White and Joe Richards signed professional deals on Tuesday while Harry Christy agreed a new contract. On Wednesday, Joe Snowdon penned a contract extension while there pro deals were announced for Marley Wilson and Dan Toulson.