Eighteen-year-old centre forward Mateo Joseph Fernandez has joined the Whites from La Liga side RCD Espanyol, penning terms on a three-and-a-half-year contract which expires in June 2025.

The striker was born in Spain to British parents and will now join up with Mark Jackson’s Under-23s side having completed his transfer for an undisclosed fee.

The teenager has impressed in Espanyol’s Academy set up, netting 14 goals in 21 matches for the Under-19s team last term.

DEAL: Eighteen-year-old centre forward Mateo Joseph Fernandez has joined the Whites from Espanyol on a three-and-a-half year deal. Picture by LUFC.

