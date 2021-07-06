DONE DEAL - Junior Firpo has joined Leeds United from Barcelona in a 15m deal plus add ons. The left-back has signed a four-year deal.

The Dominican Republic born 24-year-old has been biding his time in Leeds for the majority of the past week, awaiting the all-clear to have a medical and complete a move to Elland Road from Camp Nou.

Leeds have paid a fee in the region of €15m plus add ons for the defender, who spent two years with the Spanish giants after moving from Real Betis.

He underwent a medical last night as Leeds completed the paperwork at their end, and Barcelona president Joan Laporta signed off on the deal this morning.

Firpo, who has signed a four-year contract that runs to the summer of 2025, was straight into training with Marcelo Bielsa's squad today as they are put through a triple session.

Despite interest from Serie A clubs, including AC Milan, Leeds were able to convince the former Spain Under 21 international of the merits of a move to the Premier League to work under Marcelo Bielsa.

He leaves Barcelona, who are working hard to get players off the wage bill having exceeded the La Liga salary cap, after 41 appearances.

Leeds' third signing of the summer, he will wear the number three shirt.