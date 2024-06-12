Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Returning Leeds United loanee Brenden Aaronson can take inspiration from fellow Whites attacker Dan James as he seeks to resurrect his Elland Road career.

Aaronson will don the white of Leeds once more this coming season after a year on the books of loan club 1.FC Union Berlin.

The United States international has, after holding talks with Daniel Farke, decided to remain with United for the Championship’s upcoming 2024/25 campaign.

Leeds’ decision to reintegrate the 23-year-old has been met with a mixed response amongst fans, some of whom are less forgiving for the manner in which Aaronson departed following relegation from the Premier League.

The attacking midfielder toiled during his first and only season in English football to date, as Leeds lost their top flight status. Questions were raised over the American’s physicality and attempts to draw fouls which fell deaf on officials’ ears.

Needless to say, Aaronson has some making up to do. Not only will he have to win the affections of supporters, but the trust of his teammates and a place in the lineup. Leeds’ 90-point haul last season, the likelihood of retaining key attacking players such as James and Georginio Rutter, both of whom play in his positions, and an existing battle for starting places, Aaronson has his work cut out.

But, the 23-year-old can take solace from the fact James - who may prove to be his biggest internal rival - enjoyed a bumper 2023/24 campaign after returning from a loan spell with Fulham the season prior.

For all intents and purposes, James’ Leeds career appeared to have run its course when he was sent on loan to the Cottagers. Farewells were said and the club fast-tracked Italy youngster Willy Gnonto in his place. And yet, last season James and Gnonto went toe-to-toe for a starting place in Farke’s XI, both enjoying periods of regular starts, scoring 21 league goals between them.

Given his age, transfer cost and last summer’s carry-on, Gnonto is the more likely of the two to move on as Leeds seek to raise funds and will not be short of interest in his native Italy. James, meanwhile, is likely to play an important role, challenged now by Aaronson instead.

The American has more recently described himself as an ‘inverted winger’ and did enjoy what some may describe his best spell in a Leeds shirt when starting from the right flank at the beginning of 2022/23. Ousting Rutter from the No. 10 role may prove a tall order considering the Frenchman produced six goals and 16 assists last term.

Aaronson, like James before this past season, has never been prolific in hitting the back of the net throughout his career. The 23-year-old’s best season came during the COVID-affected 2020/21 campaign in which he scored five league goals for previous club Red Bull Salzburg.

