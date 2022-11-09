News you can trust since 1890
Leeds United colleagues will be World Cup team mates after squad announcement reveal

Star Leeds United duo Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams are heading to Qatar together after both were named in the USA World Cup squad.

By Lee Sobot
22 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Nov 2022, 10:40pm

USA boss Gregg Berhalter named his squad on Wednesday evening, shortly after the conclusion of United’s third round Carabao Cup clash at Wolves which ended in a 1-0 defeat. Summer signings Aaronson and Adams were both rested for the clash at Molineux and then received confirmation that both will be boarding the plane to Qatar. The duo have excelled for Leeds since joning the Whites in the summer.

QATAR-BOUND: Leeds United duo Tyler Adams, left, and Brenden Aaronson, centre, with the USA.
