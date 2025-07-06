Promising left back signs two-year Leeds United contract

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 6th Jul 2025, 09:59 BST
A promising left back has signed a two-year Leeds United contract.

Leeds United Academy defender defender Coban Bird has signed his first professional contract with the club, penning a two-year deal at Elland Road.

Left back Bird was a regular with United’s under-18s last season and also featured for Scott Gardner’s Under-21s in both the Premier League 2 and the National League Cup.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Full-back scored notable strikes from distance

The 18-year-old scored three times during the 2024-25 campaign, including notable strikes from distance against Manchester City Under-18s and Blackburn Rovers Under-18s.

Fresh from his strong campaign, the teenager has now put pen to paper on his first pro deal which will see him remain with the Whites until 2027.

A Leeds United spokesperson said: “Everyone at Leeds United would like to congratulate Coban on signing a first professional contract and we look forward to seeing his future development with the club.”

Related topics:Premier League 2Blackburn Rovers

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice