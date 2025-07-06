Promising left back signs two-year Leeds United contract
Leeds United Academy defender defender Coban Bird has signed his first professional contract with the club, penning a two-year deal at Elland Road.
Left back Bird was a regular with United’s under-18s last season and also featured for Scott Gardner’s Under-21s in both the Premier League 2 and the National League Cup.
Full-back scored notable strikes from distance
The 18-year-old scored three times during the 2024-25 campaign, including notable strikes from distance against Manchester City Under-18s and Blackburn Rovers Under-18s.
Fresh from his strong campaign, the teenager has now put pen to paper on his first pro deal which will see him remain with the Whites until 2027.
A Leeds United spokesperson said: “Everyone at Leeds United would like to congratulate Coban on signing a first professional contract and we look forward to seeing his future development with the club.”
