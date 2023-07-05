The 40-year-old, a July 2022 appointment, found himself having to step up to the senior side in the wake of Jesse Marsch's sacking in February. Skubala, who had been in the process of leading a promotion charge with the 21s and guided the youngsters to the top of the Premier League 2 second tier table, became caretaker manager after Marsch's exit on February 6.

Leeds' initial efforts to replace Marsch with the likes of Arne Slot and Andoni Iraola came to nought and left Skubala, assisted by Chris Armas and Paco Gallardo, in charge for three games.

He insisted from the outset that he had no designs on taking the role permanently mid-season, saying: "I am not really seeing it so much as an opportunity, but more of a job I need to do to support the club in this moment.

"I love coaching and working with players. I was happy in my U21s role as well."

A creditable 2-2 draw at Old Trafford was followed by a 2-0 defeat at home by Manchester United and a 1-0 loss to Everton, after which Leeds brought in Javi Gracia. Skubala, though, remained involved with the first team and Gallardo moved back down to take charge of the 21s side.

Leeds then sacked Gracia with four games to go and Skubala found himself working with yet another head coach in the form of Sam Allardyce, but relegation to the Championship could not be avoided.

Meanwhile the 21s let slip the chance to win a league title and with it automatic promotion, losing to West Brom in the final fixture of the campaign and falling into the play-offs.

STAYING PUT - Michael Skubala is to remain at Leeds United in charge of the Under 21s, but Paco Gallardo has left the club. Pic: Getty

A 3-0 play-off final win against Nottingham Forest confirmed Leeds' presence in Premier League 2's top flight, although a league restructure has scrapped promotion and relegation and all 25 Category One academy sides will compete in a single division for the 2023/24 campaign.

Despite a number of changes at Thorp Arch since Tuesday's appointment of new senior boss Daniel Farke, including the departure of senior goalkeeping coach Marcos Abad, first team performance analyst Jordan Davison, who is set to join a Premier League side, and Gallardo, Skubala is staying on and will once again lead the 21s.