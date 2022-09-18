Friday night’s Premier League 2 offering saw Leeds United entertain Southampton at Elland Road, in what was a rare glimpse of competitive football during an unprecedented 29-day break between senior fixtures.

The Whites’ youngsters put on a show for the 10,000 in attendance, scoring six times courtesy of a Patrick Bamford hat-trick and goals from Crysencio Summerville, Liam Cooper and Sonny Perkins.

While the Under-21s were aided by the influence and experience of several senior figures dropping down to maintain match fitness, there were a handful of promising performances from those eligible for Under-21 football.

Willy Gnonto (R) congratulates Crysencio Summerville (L) upon scoring for Leeds United's Under-21s (Pic: Steve Riding)

Teenage forward Willy Gnonto made his first appearance in a Leeds shirt, donning No. 11 as he took to the field for the first time at Elland Road.

The Italy international was substituted late in the game after showing his quality in possession and head coach Michael Skubala revealed at full-time that the 18-year-old was in good spirits after his Whites bow.

“I think he was really excited by the crowd tonight. He was like ‘wow, okay, this is a 21s game’ which is amazing.

"So he's like, in love with Leeds already — the biggest smile you'll ever see,” Skubala told the YEP.

Gnonto’s arrival on deadline day was a hasty one to say the least; his signing announced beyond the deadline as Leeds rushed to get a body through the door as Daniel James’ Fulham loan was confirmed.

Skubala says it remains ‘early days’ for the young attacker and will need further assessment in training and practice games before determining the role he will play for either the Under-21 side or the senior squad this season.