US Men's National Team members Adams and Aaronson will take on the Three Lions tonight in Qatar, hoping to build on the 1-1 draw with Wales that began their 2022 tournament.

Jackson has tipped the Americans, Leeds' pair in particular, to give England a much stiffer challenge than the one they faced in a 6-2 opening victory over Iran.

"I know they've got two fantastic players in Brendan and Tyler, two standout players" he said, during a Twitter Spaces event for The Coaches' Voice, before joking: "I've made it clear that they need to go easy on England."

The style of play embodied by US captain Adams and his pal Aaronson will make it vital for England to get their decision-making process just right in possession, according to Jackson.

"It'll be a really, really tough game for England on Friday," he said.

"The things we can improve are really important factors, the organisation, the strategies, how to play out in different scenarios.

"I think they'll pose a bigger threat. Certainly Tyler and Brenden, the way they play, they'll possibly go after England a little bit more, they'll press a little bit more and we need to be really, really good on the ball and make good decisions of how we're going to play out to create and to try and create overloads and opportunities to play from Pickford at the back.

FRIENDLY WARNING - England fan and Leeds United first team coach Mark Jackson has 'warned' USMNT pair Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson to go easy on the Three Lions. Pic: Getty

"It's also important to recognise these situations when the ball might need to go a little bit longer. When I say going longer, I always say it has to go with quality."

While Jackson, himself a former England Under 20 international, will be hoping his players come out on the losing side this evening, he wants to see them progress in the tournament.

Above all, however, he wants to see them reporting back for duty at Thorp Arch in one piece.

"I'm an England supporter myself but we've got players representing our club out in the World Cup," he said.

"Brenden and Tyler, I hope they can perform really well in the tournament and take the USA far, as long as they qualify with us. "Obviously there's that fear for any first team coach or manager, with a World Cup during the season, over wanting your players to come back fit and well. We hope that's the case with all the players we've got there. There'll be part of me thinking I want them to come back fit and strong because you know, I want Leeds to do well when we get back to Premier League business, but I want them to perform and have a great experience.

