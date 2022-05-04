Leeds United coach Franz Schiemer has been engaged in conversations regarding the vacant assistant manager's position with the Austrian national team.

The 36-year-old was sounded out by ÖFB sporting director Peter Schöttel as a potential assistant to Peter Stöger, had the former AFC Ajax and Borussia Dortmund coach been named as Austria's next boss.

Instead, departing Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has been selected to lead the Austrian side, seemingly putting paid to Schiemer's aspiration to become part of the national team's backroom staff.

However, the future of the Leeds United assistant remains uncertain following an interview with Austrian outlet Kurier.

"Peter Schöttel and I had a very good conversation, we talked about the national team, from which I know two-thirds of the players because I either played with them or have already coached them," Schiemer said.

"I don't want my entire family to have to move, so it would have been exciting and an absolute honour to work at ÖFB," he said.

The Whites assistant coach is separated from his family during what could prove to be just a three-month secondment under Jesse Marsch.

Schiemer's wife and young children remain in his native Austria and the prospect of a more permanent relocation appears unlikely.

Schiemer was one of two external coaches handpicked to join Marsch's first-team staff upon his arrival at Leeds in late February.

Marsch's second-in-command spent two years working alongside the American head coach at FC Red Bull Salzburg prior to the Leeds posting.

Marsch has credited the former Austrian international with overseeing set-piece drills at the club, an area in which Leeds have improved since parting company with former manager Marcelo Bielsa.

Schiemer is expected to return to Austria this summer but admitted his association with Leeds may not end there: "Talks are underway about maybe working for Leeds United in a different way in the future."