Leeds United shareholders Larry Nance Jr and T.J. McConnell went head to head in the NBA on Friday evening. The basketball players are minority investors in 49ers Enterprises, alongside a number of other high profile figures and sporting stars, and were involved in the American consortium's takeover at Elland Road last summer.

Both Nance Jr and McConnell have been following the Whites' progress closely this season, with the former taking to social media regularly, while McConnell has been pictured wearing Leeds apparel on a number of occasions. As such, they probably had plenty to discuss as they came together at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans this week as Nance Jr's New Orleans Pelicans took on McConnell's Indiana Pacers.

The Pelicans won the game 129-102, with McConnell racking up eight points for the Pacers during his 17 minutes on the court, four more than his fellow co-owner managed. Both franchises have a winning record at this stage of the season and while there is still someway to go in the NBA, both men stand a good chance of being involved in the play-offs.

The pair were pictured together after the game with Nance Jr posting on Instagram: "Always good seeing my brother." The NBA duo are just two of several sports stars involved in 49ers Enterprises, with Los Angeles Clippers point guard and former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook also involved and he has been spotted at Elland Road this season.

Olympian Michael Phelps, golfers Jordan Speith and Justin Thomas, former Golden State Warriors man Andre Iguodala, NFL star Myles Jack, Erik Johnson of Buffalo Sabres and ex-San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Joe Staley are all known to be involved, too.