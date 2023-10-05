Leeds United club first as trio are handed international calls with star in top bracket batch

Three Leeds United players have been handed international calls for a new era Whites ‘first’.

Ethan Ampadu, Dan James and Joe Rodon have all been named in boss Rob Page’s Wales squad for this month’s games against Gibraltar and Croatia for the first time as Leeds players with all three players together.

All three are Dragons regulars but James missed the September internationals due to an adductor injury. Having returned to fitness, the winger now resumes his place in Page;’s squad alongside United’s summer signing Ampadu and Tottenham loanee Rodon.

Both have excelled since signing and Ampadu is now one of just three Leeds players to have played every minute of every league game so far this season along with Pascal Struijk and keeper Illan Meslier.

EVER PRESENT: Whites midfielder Ethan Ampadu, above, since his summer switch to Leeds United from Chelsea. Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images.

Forty-five players in the Championship have achieved that feat after ten games played for a total of 900 minutes of football, excluding added time. Georginio Rutter is next from a Leeds perspective with 742 minutes, just ahead of 17-year-old Archie Gray on 740.