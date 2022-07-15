Bamford’s 2021-22 campaign was heavily disrupted by a series of injuries which limited the Whites no 9 to just seven Premier League starts and 559 minutes of top-flight football.

The striker was set to return from a ruptured plantar fascia in the season finale at Brentford only to be hit by Covid-19 but the 28-year-old finally re-appeared over the first weekend of this month in a friendly played behind closed doors against Stoke City.

After missing last Thursday’s friendly against Blackpool at York City, Bamford then made his return in front of fans in Thursday’s contest against Brisbane Roar when brought on for Joe Gelhardt upon the hour mark.

The Whites no 9 twice went close to scoring and says he will get better as each game progresses as he targets his next main goal of an England call for this winter’s World Cup.

“I was a bit tired! First game in God knows how long!” said Bamford to LUTV.

“But it was nice to be back out there, a bit rusty but it will get better with each game.”

Asked how he was feeling, Bamford said: “It’s always tough when you are out injured and have to watch.

“But I came back and once I got injured against Wolves, I just set in my mind that I have a goal to aim towards and trying my best to put myself in contention for the World Cup.

“Every day I was out injured, that was my focus and working hard every day to try and get back on the pitch.”

